Northern California Time of Remembrance Set for Feb. 8

SACRAMENTO — The Northern California Time of Remembrance Committee (Florin, Lodi, Placer County, and Sacramento JACL chapters) announces it will host its annual Day of Remembrance program on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the California Museum, 1020 O St., Sacramento.

The theme is “Standing Up for the Voiceless.”

“The current administration and its supporters have increasingly scapegoated immigrants, Muslims, and other for our country’s problems,” the committee said. “We encourage all to join us as we stand with immigrant communities to condemn the policies that dehumanize them; jailing and separation of parents, families and children; the Muslim ban and other unjust actions.

“For those of us who have experienced the unjust incarceration, it an opportunity to stand and demand that no matter where someone comes from or how they arrived to the United States, they be treated with dignity and respect.”

Satsuki Ina and Emiko Omori, leaders of Tsuru for Solidarity, will share a video and the goals and successful activities of this organization, including the protest at Fort Sill. Tsuru for Solidarity is a nonviolent, direct-action project of Japanese American social justice advocates.

Tickets on sale through the NCTOR only. $20 general, $15 college students and free for ages 18 and under. All tickets will be at will call.

Admission to the event includes a reception and all current California Museum exhibits, including “Uprooted! Japanese Americans During WWII” and “Toyo Miyatake: Behind the Glass Eye,” on view through April 5.

Public parking is available for $3 (cash only) in the Bonderson Garage (Lot 24), located at 1500 10th St. between O and P streets.

To purchase tickets or for additional information, go to http://NCTOR.org. For questions, contact Nancy Whiteside at (916) 508-6587 or [email protected] or call (916) 427-2841.