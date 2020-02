Kids learned about the Japanese tradition of Setsubun on Feb. 1 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. After a craft workshop, everyone participated in mame-maki, which involves throwing soybeans while shouting, “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi!” or “Devils out, happiness in.” The ritual is held on Feb. 3 or 4, one day before the start of spring according to the Japanese lunar calendar. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

