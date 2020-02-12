‘Our Lost Years’ at Rosie the Riveter Park

RICHMOND — The Contra Costa and Berkeley JACL chapters are sponsoring two showings of Lane Nishikawa’s latest film, “Our Lost Years,” on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Rosie the Riveter WWII Homefront National Historical Park, 1414 Harbour Way S. in Richmond.

The filmmaker will discuss his documentary about the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans and their subsequent fight for redress. Each screening will be followed by a reception with Q&A and light refreshments.

Seating is by reservation only and limited to 45 per screening. Call (510) 232-5050 for reservations. Admission is free, but donations to the CCJACL Scholarship fund are appreciated.

Proceeds from the sale of the video will be used to pay for production costs with remaining funds going to San Diego JACL.

There will be additional showings on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the same location, but without the Q&A and refreshments.

On the Web:

https://www.facebook.com/ContraCostaJACL/

www.berkeleyjacl.org

https://www.jaclsandiego.org/copy-of-never-forget-wwii-documenta