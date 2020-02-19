‘Parasite,’ Kazu Hiro Win at BAFTAs; ‘Farewell’ Nominated

LONDON — “Parasite” and “The Farewell” were nominated at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which were presented on Feb. 2.

“Parasite,” directed by South Korea’s Bong Joon Ho, won for Film Not in the English Language. Also nominated were Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” an American comedy-drama that was mostly in Mandarin; “For Sama,” a documentary by and about Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab; “Pain and Glory” by Spain’s Pedro Almodovar; and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” by France’s Céline Sciamma.

Awkwafina, the Golden Globe-winning star of “The Farewell,” was nominated for the Rising Star Award, which went to Micheal Ward (“Blue Story”). Also nominated were Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce”), and Jack Lowden (“Fighting with My Family”).

Bong and Han Jin Won won Best Original Screenplay for “Parasite.” Also nominated were “Booksmart” (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman), “Knives Out” (Rian Johnson), “Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach), and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino).

Bong was nominated for Best Director but the award went to Sam Mendes for “1917.” Also nominated were Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips for “Joker,” and Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“Parasite” was nominated for Best Film, but the award went to “1917.” Also nominated were “The Irishman,” “Joker,” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“Parasite” later won the Oscars for best picture, best international film, best director and best original screenplay. “The Farewell” did not receive any nominations.

Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker and Anne Morgan won Best Makeup and Hair for “Bombshell.” Also nominated were the teams from “1917,” “Joker,” “Judy,” and “Rocketman.” The three winners later received the Oscar in the same category.

Previously known as Kazuhiro Tsuji, the makeup artist also won a BAFTA award in 2018 for “Darkest Hour,” in which Gary Oldman played Winston Churchill.