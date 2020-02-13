Patti Hirahara Recognized for Contributions to AUHSD

The Anaheim Union High School District Board of Trustees recently recognized Patti Hirahara, a lifelong resident of Anaheim, for her contributions to the AUHSD community. Hirahara created “The Poston Experience,” a special program held at Anaheim High School on Aug. 24, highlighting the true experiences of the school’s Japanese American students at the Poston, Ariz. incarceration camp during World War II. In addition, Hirahara helped curate the Muzeo exhibit “I Am an American: Japanese Incarceration in a Time of Fear,” which was on display from August through Nov. 3. The exhibit revealed the stories of incarceration, survival and success of Anaheim’s Japanese Americans.

Pictured from left: AUHSD Superintendent Michael Matsuda, Trustee Annemarie Randle-Trejo, Trustee Al Jabbar, Trustee Anna Piercy, Hirahara, Trustee Brian O’Neal, and Student Ambassador Lara Elkatat.