Remembering Fukuhara and the Lessons of War

An Afternoon of Peace, a multi-media live event that tells the story of the atom bomb survivors and reminds audiences of the lasting tragedy of war, returns to the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m.

Pre-show irei-sai (Shinto blessing) at 12:15 p.m.

The event tells the story of the hibakusha (survivors) of Hiroshima and Nagasaki through song, dance, moving images and their own spoken words.

This performance is dedicated to the memory of Richard Yutaka Fukuhara (1944-2018), founder of Shadows for Peace, a group that has staged presentations honoring the atomic bombing victims since 2010.

This year’s ensemble will include pianist Akiko Dohi, the Ken Dance Company, Nori Tani Jazz Ensemble, Takako Uemura, Lauren Kinkade Wong, Helen H. Ota, Bando Hidesomi, Bando Hideshizumi, calligrapher Kuniharu Yoshida, Walter Nishinaka, Rev. Izumi Hasegawa, and survivors Midori Seino, Hiroko Nakano, Taeko Okabe and Toshiharu Kano.

Author and peace education advocate Dr. Maya Soetoro-Ng is honorary chair for the event, produced in partnership with the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.

Admission is $30 general, $25 for JACCC members, seniors and students. Special rate for groups of 10 or more.

Sponsored in part by Aratani Foundation, Gonsaku and Mine Ito family, Orange Coast Optimist Club, Mike E. Vaughn Law Offices, Fukui Mortuary Inc., Richard and Masako Murakami, and Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai.

For ticketing and other information visit www.JACCC.org/AOP or call the Aratani Theatre box office at (213) 680-3700.