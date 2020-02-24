Saito Reappointed Director of California Conservation Corps

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 11 announced the reappointment of Bruce Saito, 68, of Long Beach as director of the California Conservation Corps, where he has served as director since 2015.

Saito held multiple position at the Los Angeles Conservation Corps from 1985 to 2015, including executive director emeritus, senior advisor, executive director and deputy director. He was program manager at the California Conservation Corps from 1976 to 1986.

Saito is president of Friends of Manzanar, a board member for the Little Tokyo Senior Nutrition Center and a member of the Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors Commission.

He was confirmed by the California State Senate as director of the California Conservation Corps in 2016. The compensation is $178,485. Saito is a Democrat.