Sake Social at VJCC

Sake Social 2020 will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles.

An evening of specialty food and sake pairings curated by Scott Hada, sake expert and co-owner of Aki Restaurant. Come meet friends and make new ones at this casual and fun event.

Special guest performance by musician and singer Brian Yamamoto.

Tickets: $75 presale. To order, go to: http://vjccsakesocial2020.eventbrite.com

All proceeds go toward the remodel of the VJCC classrooms, restrooms or gym.

This is a 21+ event. Cocktail attire. Childcare provided for a fee.