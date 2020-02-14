San Jose’s 40th Day of Remembrance

SAN JOSE — On Sunday, Feb. 16, the Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) will present San Jose’s 40th annual Day of Remembrance event commemorating Executive Order 9066, which led to the World War II-era incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.

The program will be held at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

This year’s theme is “No Camps, No Cages.” As in World War II, incarceration without due process, separation of families, and children in camps are all happening now and this year’s Day of Remembrance is more timely than ever.

Nihonmachi Outreach Committee is proud to announce that Norman Mineta, former congressman from San Jose and retired U.S. secretary of transportation, will be the keynote speaker. As a child, he was sent with his family to Heart Mountain in Wyoming.

Amy Iwasaki Mass will talk about her own personal experience of wartime incarceration. In 1981, she testified at the hearings held by the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians (CWRIC).

Representatives from the South Bay Islamic Association, San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, and Wesley United Methodist Church will express their support.

There will be a candlelight procession through historic San Jose Japantown and a special performance of “Swingposium,” a production about big band music and dance as a source of hope for Japanese Americans in the camps, by San Jose Taiko with Wesley Jazz Ensemble.

The program will start at 5 p.m., one-half hour earlier than in prior years, to accommodate the performance of “Swingposium.” Seating is limited. The event is open to the public and family-friendly, with an activity room for children. It is a free event but donations are welcome.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosedayofremembrance