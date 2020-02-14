Trip Down Memory Lane at SFVJACC

PACOIMA — San Fernando Valley JACL presents A Trip Down Memory Lane: Music of the ’50s and ’60s, performed by Grateful Crane Ensemble, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at Sakaguchi Hall, San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St., Pacoima.

Donation: $15. Bento: $10 (pre-order deadline: Sunday, Feb. 16).

For tickets and information, contact Barbara Okita at (818) 371-7029 or [email protected]

On the Web:

https://www.facebook.com/sfvjacl/

https://www.facebook.com/gratefulcrane/