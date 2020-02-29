United to Expand Flight Suspensions to Asia

United Airlines made the following announcement on Feb. 28 in response to the coronavirus outbreak:

“We are extending the suspension of flights between our U.S. airport hub locations and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong through April 30. Additionally, we are reducing capacity to Tokyo-Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul. We will stay in close contact with the CDC and other health organizations as we continue to evaluate our schedule. Please visit united.com for more information.”

The following routes will be affected:

• Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo-Narita (NRT) — flights suspended starting March 8 until April 24

• Houston (IAH) To Tokyo-Narita (NRT) — flights suspended starting March 8 until April 24

• Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Tokyo-Narita (NRT) — flights suspenced March 8-27. Starting March 28, flights to Tokyo-Haneda operate daily*

• New York/Newark (EWR) to Tokyo-Narita (NR) — no change

• San Francisco (SFO) to Osaka-Kansai (KIX) — no change

• San Francisco (SFO) to Singapore (SIN) — reduction to one time daily (from two times daily) in March and April

• San Francisco (SFO) to Seoul-Incheon (ICN) — Reduction to three times weekly (from one time daily) in March; reduction to three times weekly (from two times daily) in April

* Tokyo-Haneda (HND) schedule not affected (daily SFO-HND and starting March 28 daily ORD, LAX, IAD, EWR)