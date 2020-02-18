Visual Artist Tabaimo, Choreographer Maki Morishita at REDCAT

“Tabaimo and Maki Morishita: Fruits Borne Out of Rust” will be presented as part of the Sharon Disney Lund Dance Series from Feb. 20 to 23 at REDCAT (Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater), 631 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles.

Showtimes: Thursday through Saturday at 8:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Conceived and directed by internationally known Japanese visual artist Tabaimo, this show uses drawings, video installations, and live music to probe the themes that lurk beneath daily existence. Her intricate animations transform the stage into a wood floor apartment, a large birdcage that traps the dancer with a dove, and a line of tatami mats that swallow the dancer whole.

Tabaimo’s collaborator, award-winning choreographer Maki Morishita, mischievously blends the subtle movements of the dancer’s fingers and toes with the dynamic drive of her limbs and torso, enhancing Tabaimo’s peculiar and introspective world.

For tickets, call (213) 237-2800 or visit http://redcat.org.