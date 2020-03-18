All Camps Reunion to Be Postponed

The All Camps Reunion Committee met to address the concerns of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 threat to their reunion, as postponement to a later date meant possible financial penalties. At the end of their meeting, they released the following statement:

“Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 health emergency declared by the U.S. government, the All Camps Reunion scheduled for May 2, 2020 at Quiet Cannon in Montebello will no longer take place. The committee is currently seeking options for a future date. Further information will be forthcoming.”

Pictured in the committee photo are, front, from left: Barbara Keimi, Meri Asano, Colleen Hayashi, Masako Murakami, June Aochi Berk, Tina Asano. Back, from left: Bacon Sakatani, George Iseri, Keiichi Ikeda, David Fujioka, Hal Keimi, and Marvin Inouye.

For those requesting immediate information, please contact Chairman Bacon Sakatani by email only for the time being so that records can be kept: [email protected] The committee wishes to thank their supporters for their support and patience.

— Submitted by Bacon Sakatani