API Lawmakers Condemn Latest Racism Targeting Asian Americans

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco), chair of the

California Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, on March 2 issued the following statement after recent racist incidents targeting Asian Americans.

=*=

California is the most diverse state in the nation and is a state of immigrants. We value the contributions of all of our immigrant communities, including one of our oldest immigrant communities — Chinese Americans. In past weeks, we have seen an increase in discrimination and racist attacks against this community. This is unacceptable.

Fears of the coronavirus have led to harassment of Chinese Americans and other Asian Americans and harmed Asian-owned businesses. An Asian American student in California was physically assaulted because of this perceived threat and a school district has issued a warning against bullying based on the disease. This is a public health issue and it is reprehensible to blame the victim populations of this infectious disease.

Additionally, a national television network recently aired a segment that blames Chinese people for dozens of issues. One allegation was made that a Chinese American California state employee is using his position to benefit the Chinese military. This is dangerous and divisive rhetoric. This attempt to make Chinese Americans feel like perpetual foreigners in our own country is misguided and racist.

These actions are contrary to California’s promise to immigrant communities. My colleagues and I in Sacramento are committed to championing bills to protect immigrant communities against xenophobic policies and actions. California stands for justice, equity and opportunity. All Californians should be treated with dignity and have access to safety.

We stand united against these discriminatory actions and with our immigrant communities who have helped our state thrive and become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

=*=

