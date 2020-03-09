Asian Art Museum to Remain Open

SAN FRANCISCO — The Asian Art Museum issed the following announcement on March 6.

Spring is just around the corner, and a vibrant roster of arts and culture offerings are blooming at the Asian Art Museum. 2020 is a transformative year for the museum, and we’re hard at work preparing groundbreaking programs and exhibitions for you, our loyal supporters …

Amid heightened focus on coronavirus (COVID-19) in San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area, we are taking a moment to share an update with you regarding the precautionary steps the museum is taking for the health and well-being of our members, visitors, and staff.

Our doors are open to the public and we are welcoming visitors during our normal operating days and hours. To ensure your well-being, we have:

• Committed to monitoring the situation and aligning our response with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Department of Emergency Management.

• Installed hand sanitizing stations in public spaces throughout the museum.

• Expanded the cleaning and disinfecting of all “high touch” areas, including door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, and more.

• Posted information (in multiple languages) on how to guard against COVID-19 throughout the museum.

• Created a landing page on our website that includes the information above. This page will be reviewed daily and updated as needed. As always, we are happy to answer additional questions about planning a visit, member benefits and learning more about an exhibition. You can contact us at (415) 581-3500 or [email protected].

We encourage you to take standard precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. With these guidelines in mind, we understand that news about COVID-19 affects each visitor differently; please do whatever makes you feel safe. Whether you choose to embark on a spiritual journey with “Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment” or experience our collection virtually, the Asian Art Museum is here to provide our community with solace, reassurance, and inspiration through art from 6,000 years ago to today.