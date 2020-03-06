Author Discussion and Signing with Allen Say

Caldecott medalist Allen Say will discuss the making of his new children’s book, “Almond,” on Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, First and Central in Little Tokyo.

Through beautiful artwork and a powerful story, the book explores the story of Almond Biggs as she discovers what it means to have her own unique gifts and talents.

The book was released on March 3, which is Girls’ Day or Hinamatsuri in Japan, and is a celebration of girl empowerment. After the short program, Say will be signing copies of “Almond,” which will be available for sale at the JANM Store.

Say’s other books include “Grandfather’s Journey,” “The Inker’s Shadow,” “Tea with Milk” and “Drawing from Memory.”

NOTE: All available spaces for this signing are now full. If you are attending the Transcendients Community Celebration and are interested in attending this program, check at the Nerio Education Center at 11:15 a.m. to see if any spaces are available.

For more information on museum events, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.