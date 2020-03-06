Author Tateishi to Discuss New Book on Redress

Heyday Books has published “Redress: The Inside Story of the Successful Campaign for Japanese American Reparations.”

This is the unlikely but true story of the Japanese American Citizens League’s fight for an official government apology and compensation for the imprisonment of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. Tateishi, himself the leader of the JACL Redress Committee for many years, is first to admit that the task was herculean in scale. The campaign was seeking an unprecedented admission of wrongdoing from Congress.

It depended on a unified effort but began with an acutely divided community: for many, the shame of “camp” was so deep that they could not even speak of it; money was a taboo subject; the question of the value of liberty was insulting. Besides internal discord, the American public was largely unaware that there had been concentration camps on U.S. soil, and Tateishi knew that concessions from Congress would only come with mass education about the government’s civil rights violations.

Beyond the backroom politicking and verbal fisticuffs that make this book an interesting read, “Redress” is the story of a community reckoning with what it means to be both culturally Japanese and American citizens; how to restore honor; and what duty it has to protect such harms from happening again. This book has powerful implications as the idea of reparations shapes our national conversation.

Born in Los Angeles, Tateishi was incarcerated from ages three to six at Manzanar. He studied English literature at UC Berkeley and attended UC Davis for graduate studies. He played important roles in leading the campaign for Japanese American redress, and as the JACL director, used the lessons of the campaign to help ensure that the rights of this nation’s Arab and Muslim communities were protected after 9/11.

