Bento Delivery for South Bay Seniors

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s daily bento program is currently on hiatus, but the vendor, Healthy Food for Kids, has graciously offered to help during this time.

You can order daily bento by emailing [email protected] or by calling (310) 483-5633. Their menu is available at: https://www.jci-gardena.org/bento-program.html

Minimum order for delivery is one full menu item ($6.10). Leave cooler bag or box outside of door with cash payment inside of it. Driver will take cash and leave bento.

Serving Torrance and surrounding areas. Paypal payments also accepted.