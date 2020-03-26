JAPANESE 日本語

Blossoms in the Rain

The cherry blossom trees were in bloom Sunday at Torrance’s Columbia Park, and a few people came out to photograph them despite the imminent threat of rain. Soka Gakkai International President Daisaku Ikeda and his wife Kaneko donated 200 cherry trees to Torrance starting in 2001. The park was to be the site of the ninth annual Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival on April 5, but like many orher events it has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

