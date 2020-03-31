Buddhist Church of Sacramento Cancels Obon, Food & Cultural Bazaar

SACRAMENTO — Buddhist Church of Sacramento issued the following update on March 24.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Executive Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Obon in July and Food and Cultural Bazaar in August.

This unanimous decision was made by the Executive Board and driven by the overriding concern for the health and safety of our members, temple friends, and the broader community. We believe this unprecedented action was very necessary given the circumstances.

For updates and more information, please visit our website, www.buddhistchurch.org.

As previously announced, all temple-led activities are canceled through June 13. This includes all Sunday services and Dharma school.

In addition, the annual Family and Friends Picnic that was scheduled on June 7 and the Rummage Sale that was scheduled for June 13 have also been canceled.

Rev. Matt [Hamasaki] will host Facebook Live-stream services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on our Facebook page. All of these Dharma services will also be posted on our website.

Thank you for your ongoing support of the temple during these difficult times.