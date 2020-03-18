CAAM Postpones Film Festival

SAN FRANCISCO — The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) made the following announcement on March 18.

=*=

CAAMFest38 Postponed, But We Will Continue to Bring You Asian American Stories

We hope everyone is staying safe and healthy during these uncertain times. As the situation with the COVID-19 outbreak in the Bay Area continues to unfold, we would like to give you an update on how CAAM is responding.

Last week, we were still cautiously optimistic about the possibility of holding CAAMFest in May. With guidelines surrounding public health and safety changing by the day, we are facing the difficult reality of postponing the festival. The safety and well-being of our staff, partners, and community is of utmost importance, and in figuring out how best to respond, we are following the guidance of city, state, and other government authorities, as well as other arts and cultural organizations.

As much as we would like to give definitive plans moving forward, that’s not always possible during these times. The CAAM staff is also taking necessary precautions, working remotely to figure out ways to keep uplifting Asian American stories and to provide a much-needed sense of community during these trying days.

We are looking for ways to keep finding inspiration in the art of storytelling and to feel a little less alone, as we continue to connect with each other. In the coming weeks and months, we’ll be in touch with ways to help people engage and access stories online and through our broadcast partners. We will be sure to keep you informed about these engagements and plans for CAAMFest as we have more details to share.

Thank you for supporting the CAAM community! Please take care of yourself and stay healthy.