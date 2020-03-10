Celebrating Girl Power at JACCC

Children from the Nishi Hongwanji Child Development Center learned about Hinamatsuri or Girls Day during a field trip to the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center on March 3.

The centerpiece was the beautiful Hinamatsuri display on display this month at the JACCC.

Scott Oshima, managing director of Sustainable Little Tokyo, explained to the kids that it takes four people two hours to set up the doll display. Fugetsu-Do Confectionery donated mochi for the kids.

Susan Mukai, director of the Nishi CDC, said the outing was one of several in Little Tokyo.

“JACCC and we started to work together to let kids know the community more,” Mukai said. “The kids can get to know about Little Tokyo and Japanese culture more. That’s good thing.”

— MIE ASO/Rafu Shimpo