Centenary United Methodist Church in Little Tokyo made the following announcement on March 19:

“After careful consideration of community health in light of the current COVID-19 guidelines, we are cancelling the Arigato Bazaar for this year. We thank all of you who have supported our event and the Centenary families.”

The bazaar, featuring food, entertainment and a public ondo, was scheduled for Saturday, May 2.

For more church updates, call (213) 617-9097 or visit www.centenarydtla.org.