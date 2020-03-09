Cherry Blossoms in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH — The OC Cherry Blossom Festival will be held at the Central Park Bandstand, 7111 Talbert Ave. in Huntington Beach, on Friday, March 13, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sample the best Japanese food and drink vendors in the region at Sakura Night Market on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Presented by the Huntington Beach Sister City Association, the festival features taiko, minyo, classical dance, gagaku music, origami, and ikebana alongside cosplay contests, anime characters, electronic music, jazz, video game tournaments and more.

For more information, visit http://OCCBFest.com.