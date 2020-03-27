Cherry Blossoms in Palos Verdes

Japanese cherry trees were blooming last Sunday in the Sakura Meadow at South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. According to the SCBG website on Friday, the garden is still open daily during the coronavirus crisis. On March 20, garden officials announced a stop to all in-person ticket sales at the entrance. Visitors and members currently need advance ticket reservations. The garden is a Los Angeles County facility. For more information, visit http://southcoastbotanicgarden.org. (Photo by James Fujita)

