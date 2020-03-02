Debra Nakatomi Recognized by Government of Japan

Debra Nakatomi was conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays by Consul General Akira Muto at a ceremony at his official residence on Feb. 7.

Nakatomi was recognized for her contributions to supporting the Japanese American community and promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the United States.

She is president of Nakatomi & Associates, a strategic communications firm, and served four years as president of the Board of Directors of Little Tokyo Service Center, contributing to the execution of plans for the Terasaki Budokan, due for completion in this year. She was a board member of LTSC for 36 years until 2018.

Nakatomi has visited Japan as a member of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation and has co-produced a number of documentaries, including “Stories from Tohoku” and “Norman Mineta and his Legacy: An American Story.”

Congratulatory remarks were offered by her friend and collaborator, Dianne Fukami, president of Bridge Media, Inc., and Alan Nishio, president of the LTSC Board of Governors.

Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo