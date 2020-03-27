JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Descanso Gardens Closed Until Further Notice
Advertisement

Descanso Gardens Closed Until Further Notice

0

Posted On

More cherry blossoms have flowered in the Japanese Garden. Delicate benihoshi and light pink akebono blossoms are beautifully framing the bridge.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE — Descanso Gardens made the following announcement on March 18:

“Descanso Gardens will close to the public and members effective Thursday, March 19, until further notice in response to the changing situation with COVID-19.

“To stay informed with the most up-to-date information regarding the closure, visit http://descansogardens.org. We will extend all memberships to make up for the time we are closed.”

Descanso Gardens is posting photos of spring blooms on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DescansoGardensLA/

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply