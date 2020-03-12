Disney Pushes Back Release of ‘Mulan’

The North American release of Disney’s “Mulan,” scheduled for March 27, has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“As you know, this has been a rapidly evolving situation and … we are postponing the releases of ‘Mulan,’ ‘The New Mutants,’ and ‘Antlers’ out of an abundance of caution,” Disney said in a statement on Thursday. “We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date.”

Niki Caro, director of the live-action remake of the animated hit, said via social media, “Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business — people who embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave and True.

“We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of ‘Mulan’ for now.

“Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.

“Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together.”