ESGVJCC Taking Coronavirus Precautions

The following message is from Pearl Omiya, executive director of the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center in West Covina:

The ESGVJCC will be closing all Kokoro no Sato programs — including the Infant Care Center (until March 27), After School Program (until March 27), and the Saturday Japanese Preschool Program (until March 28). If the temporary closure must be extended, we will inform parents immediately.

We were notified today by the City of West Covina that there is an individual from West Covina High School that has tested positive from coronavirus (COVID-19) and two other individuals have come in contact.

This week, our Kokoro staff and the ESGVJCC staff will be doing a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of the ESGVJCC facility. Our goal is to keep our families as safe as possible. We have also asked the programs who are still meeting to follow social distancing, washing their hands (or using hand sanitizer) before and after class as well as cleaning and disinfecting all tables and chairs after every use.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at [email protected]

The ESGVJCC can also be reached at (626) 960-2566 or through www.esgvjcc.org.