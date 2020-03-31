First Voice Presents ‘Carry On’ Online

SAN FRANCISCO — First Voice — storyteller Brenda Wong Aoki and musician Mark Izu — posted the following message to those sheltering in place.

“As COVID-19 teaches us how we’re more fragile than we thought, it has also made us realize that we are all interconnected. Community is more important than ever and this is the time to come together and lift one another up.

“First Voice would like to reach out to the community and serve you through the arts because we know that the arts are what will inspire us to press forward, keep hope alive, and carry on during this difficult time. We have a few events online in the coming weeks to keep our community alive and thriving.”

Izu will be performing “Sho Meditations” on Facebook Live through April 10, Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. for 10 minutes. Join him for these morning meditations to refocus, recenter, and relax amidst the current events of our world.

Join the couple for “Story Time with Brenda and Mark” on April 1 at 4 p.m. They will recount experiences of racism in their own backyard and ways to help one another during these trying times.

Go to Izu’s Facebook page.