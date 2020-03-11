Free Passes to March 12 Premiere of Biographical Short ‘Ishiki’ Available

The Japanese short film “Ishiki,” based on the autobiography of writer and emotional healer Kuniko Nonaka, will have a premiere screening Thursday, March 12, at the Raleigh Studio Hollywood Chaplin Theater, 5300 Melrose Ave. in Hollywood.

The free screening will be followed by a discussion with lead actor Shilee Namiki, producer Yorihira Mon­den and project supervisor Alessandro de Bellegarde.

Directed by Tatsu Sugimoto, the inspirational story follows Kiki (Namiki), a young orphan who is being raised by her grandmother (Haruko Wanibuchi) in her late father’s hometown in Japan. As Kiki struggles with depression and adapting to Japanese culture and customs, she takes up playing a flute that belonged to her parents, and joins her school’s brass band. In the absence of a qualified instructor, Kiki’s grandmother steps forward to lead the group.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with red carpet arrivals, with the film screening at 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP at www.evite.com, and arrive 30 minutes early to ensure seating.