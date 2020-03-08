Free Screening of ‘Not Alone’ at Aratani

The Children and Families Program of Little Tokyo Service Center will present a free screening of “Not Alone” (Hitori ja Nai) at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.) at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

After Makoto Akai loses his wife and children in the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, he is forced to live alone in a strange town. Every day he dwells on the loss of his family, which leads to suicidal thoughts. That is, until the day he meets a young woman traveling by bicycle…

Social isolation is a growing epidemic among not only older adults but people of all ages. This movie highlights the importance of human connection in our society.

In Japanese with English subtitles. RSVP: https://give.ltsc.org/NotAlone