Governor Ige Issues Supplemental Emergency Proclamation to Fight COVID-19

HONOLULU – Gov. David Y. Ige on March 16 signed a supplemental emergency proclamation adding provisions to protect the health and safety of the people of Hawaii as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Across the globe and here in Hawaii, we’re seeing disruptions to every aspect of our lives,” said Ige. “As more cases are confirmed, events cancelled, and social distancing measures taken, it’s understandable that people are anxious. This supplemental emergency proclamation allows us to take unprecedented actions to protect the most vulnerable members of our community and ensure that medical resources are available to those who most need them.”

Ige announced that he has appointed Ken Hara, director, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, to be the incident commander.

“This move aligns the state’s emergency response to the federal structure, and it brings added capacity and federal resources to help the state,” said Hara.

The supplemental proclamation permits the governor to take the following actions:

• Suspend administrative procedures and Sunshine Law requirements to allow public meetings to be conducted electronically. All reasonable measures will be taken to ensure public participation that is consistent with recommended social distancing practices.

• Waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance.

• Prevent hoarding of items needed for the public welfare.

Ige praised healthcare providers for their extraordinary efforts to find and treat COVID-19 in Hawaii.

“Our private healthcare providers are proud to be part of this effort and will continue to work collaboratively with all our partners to serve the people of Hawaii,” said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“This is an all-community effort. Each of us has a part to play. I know that when we work together, we can do great things,” said Ige.

The supplemental emergency proclamation is effective until May 12.