Grateful Crane Ensemble Postpones March 21 Dinner

The Grateful Crane Ensemble has postponed its March 21 fundraising dinner at Nishi Hongwanji in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement from Grateful Crane Executive Director Soji Kashiwagi and Board Chair Michael Murata, the postponement was announced “out of an abundance of caution for our attendees, volunteers and cast in light of increasing concerns over coronavirus disease 2019.”

The statement continued: “We were looking forward to our event as scheduled; however, we currently recognize the increased risk that large events may pose to the health of everyone, particularly to older adults, and we have decided to change our plans. This decision is out of the utmost respect and concern for the well-being and safety of our supporters, guests, and community, especially to those who are elderly.”

The nonprofit theatre company’s 12th annual dinner, this year in tribute to Nisei artist Hiroshi Kashiwagi, will be rescheduled for some time this fall.

“Thank you for your understanding and for your generous support of our dinner in honor of my late father,” said Soji Kashiwagi. “It is deeply appreciated by everyone at Grateful Crane. We hope to see you at our event on our rescheduled date.”

For questions or more information, email Grateful Crane at [email protected]