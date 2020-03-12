GVJCI Suspending Senior-Related Programs

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute made the following announcement on March 11.

=*=

In response to the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, we are suspending all senior-related classes, programs, activities, and bento program beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

While there are no reported cases at GVJCI, we are taking precautions to help eliminate any potential exposure to our seniors. We will provide further information should we need to extend the time period. Please continue to check back here for more information.

The various areas of Gardena Valley JCI will be impacted as described below.

Impact on GVJCI:

• Front Office Hours – Operate as usual

• Tomo No Kai/Senior

Classes & Activities – Suspended

Senior-Related Workshops – Cancelled

Bento Program – Suspended

• Senior Workshops – Canceled

• Japanese Language School – Operate as usual

• Public Programs – Operate as usual

• Member Organizations Classes & Activities (e.g., judo, kendo, organizations’ meetings) – Operate as usual

• Facility Rentals – Operate as usual

The GVJCI is following the safety instructions of the Center for Disease Control, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and City of Gardena and is committed to protecting the health of its visitors, volunteers, member organizations, and staff.

We hope all of you stay healthy and well during this disruptive time. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Please learn more about CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) and prevention through these links:

COVID-19 Summary (CDC)

About COVID-19 Transmission (CDC)

About COVID-19 Prevention (CDC)

COVID-19 Informational Video (CDC)

COVID-19 Informational Video (LA County of Public Health)

COVID-19 Fact Sheet (City of Gardena)