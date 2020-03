Information About S.J. Japantown Businesses

SAN JOSE — San Jose Japantown is now subject to the March 16 shelter-in-place order issued in Santa Clara County and five other Bay Area counties.

Restaurants are limited to takeout only. Grocery stores will continue to operate.

OPEN

Aloha Fresh: Takeout; Doordash, Grubhub

Phone 408-217-8988

Wednesday-Monday 11am-6pm; closed Tuesdays

Biscuits – Give a Dog a Bone

Phone 408-564-6537

Hours 3/17-3/22: Wednesday-Friday 11am-5pm; closed Saturday and Sunday

Corona Tacqueria: Takeout; Doordash

Phone 408-925-9336

9am-9pm daily

Hukilau: Takeout; Doordash, Grubhub

Phone 408-279-4888

Tuesday-Sunday 11am-6pm; closed Mondays

Jackie’s Place: Takeout; Doordash, Grubhub

Phone 408-490-4653

Thursday-Saturday 11am-7pm; Sunday 11am-6pm

JT Express: Takeout starting Thursday 03/18/2020

Phone 408-275-9491

Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm; Saturday 11am-10pm; closed Sundays (stay posted for updated hours)

Jtown Pizza: Takeout; Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats; includes beer & wine to go

Phone 408-326-2910

5pm-8pm Daily

Kaita Restaurant: currently closed, check back; to be determined

Kazoo Restaurant: Takeout; Doordash, UberEats, Postmates, Caviar

Phone 408-288-9611

11:30am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm Daily

Kumako Ramen: Takeout

Phone 408-286-2111

11am-7pm Daily

Minato Restaurant: Takeout

Phone 408-998-9711, email [email protected]

Tuesday-Saturday 11:15am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm (9:00pm on Friday and Saturday); closed Sundays and Mondays

Nijiya Market: open 10am-7pm daily

Okayama Restaurant: Takeout; Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, UberEats

Phone 408-209-9508

Hours to be determined

Omogari Korean Restaurant: Takeout; Doordash, UberEats (soon)

Monday-Saturday11:30am-8:30pm; closed Sundays

San Jose Autoworks: open for business

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Santo Market: deli items are take-out only

Tuesday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 10am-2pm; closed Mondays

Shabu Shack: Takeout starting soon; stay posted for announcements

Shuei-Do Manju Shop: currently closed; check back, to be determined

Union Bank: limited access, no conference meetings

Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-6pm; Saturday 9am-1pm; closed Sundays

CLOSED

246 Studio

Banana Crepe

Classic Loot

Cukui

Gombei

Halau Na Wai Ola

Headliners

Japanese American Museum of San Jose

Japantown Farmer’s Market

Morey Company: open for business, but storefront is closed.

Phone 408-280-5551 or email Mary Jo: [email protected], Carol: [email protected] or Jane: [email protected] for more information

Kay’s Shiseido

Kogura Company

Kubota Restaurant

Lotus Preschool

Nichi Bei Bussan

Nikaku Arts

Nikkei Traditions

O Beauty Studio: closed for business, but contact for emergencies – in-grown nails by appointment only

Orange Crush Studios

Paradox

Roy’s Station

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin: email [email protected] for more information

San Jose Taiko

Second Hand Hustle

Shigematsu Insurance / Farmer’s Insurance: open for business, but storefront is closed.

Email Heidi: [email protected] for more information

Shinmori Optometry: emergencies only

Phone 408-293-3730, Monday-Friday 9am-12 noon

State of Grace: email [email protected] for more information

The Arsenal: email [email protected] for online classes

The Get Down: email [email protected] for online classes

Ukulele Jams: online lessons starting 3/22, email [email protected] for more information

Ukulele Source

Unravel Fitness

Western Contract Interiors

Zonkey