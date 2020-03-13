JABA Postpones Installation/Awards Gala

Catherine Endo Chuck, president of the Japanese American Bar Association, issued the following statement March 10 on behalf of the JABA Board of Governors:

“JABA is deeply grateful for your generous support of our March 27, 2020 Annual Installation and Awards Gala, with an expected attendance of over 400 guests, including honorees, Los Angeles County CEO Sachi Hamai, civil rights figure Esther Nishio (posthumously honored), and community leader/ABC news anchor David Ono.

“In light of the rapidly evolving coronavirus public health concerns, the U.S. Center for Disease Control, State of California, and local government recommendations, and the recently reported first case of community spread in Los Angeles County, we have decided to postpone the gala in an abundance of caution.

“We will notify registrants and sponsors as soon as a new date is determined, at which point you will have the option of (a) attending the gala on the new date, or (b) requesting a refund of any amounts already paid to JABA. You may also request an immediate refund by contacting JABA’s treasurer, Colin Kawaguchi, at [email protected]

“Thank you for your understanding and support. We look forward to hopefully seeing you when the Gala is rescheduled!”