JANM Announces Closure from March 14 to 31

Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum, announced that the museum will be closed to the public from March 14 to March 31.

Burroughs, in a statement, said: “The health and safety of our community is of paramount importance, as is our obligation as a public institution to do our part to support efforts to inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. For these same reasons, we will also cancel all public programs, rentals, and tours at the museum through the end of April. We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and reassess as the situation unfolds.

“In addition, we’ve made the decision to turn our 2020 Gala Dinner and Auction into a virtual gala. We are planning an online dinner program, auction, and Bid for Education, and invite you and your family and friends to join us online on April 18, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. (PDT) at janm.org/dinner2020 .

“While our doors are temporarily shuttered, we hope that you’ll take this opportunity to explore our digital content to continue your journey of learning with us and delve into our rich collection of life histories and documentaries on YouTube , where Japanese American stories come alive. Our Online Store is also always open. Please follow us on social media to stay up to date on the latest announcements relating to the closure @jamuseum or go to janm.org .

“We look forward to welcoming you back very soon. Please be safe and stay healthy.”