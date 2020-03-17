Japan House to Close Until End of March

Japan House Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, has announced that it will be closed from Wednesday, March 18, to Tuesday, March 31, due to concerns about the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 and the health of its guests, staff and the community.

This decision is in accordance with precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, President Trump, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Decisions on additional steps will be made according to future developments. For information on events that have been impacted, visit www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles.