JCYC’s Response to Sheltering in Place

I hope you are all safe and managing during these unprecedented, anxious times. I wanted to reach out and let you all know that while all of us at JCYC are sheltering in place, we are actively finding creative ways to stay connected with our young people.

Many of our programs have already begun to host group activities remotely and continue to gather and disseminate resources for children, youth and parents to conduct at home. We are committed to being as innovative as possible to maintain connections with young people who want and need social interaction.

While all of us are coping with so much uncertainty right now, please know that we will continue to maintain as much of our programming as possible. We will get through this crisis and JCYC is looking forward to opening our doors as soon as possible. Until then, we ask that everyone stay safe and follow the shelter in place order to help our organization, our community and our country look forward to brighter days ahead.

