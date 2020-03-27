Joe Ide, Steph Cha to Talk Noir with L.A. Times Book Club

Authors Steph Cha and Joe Ide will join the Los Angeles Times Book Club on Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m.

The evening of new L.A. noir was originally scheduled to be held at the Art Theatre in Long Beach, but due to coronavirus concerns it will instead be streamed live on the L.A. Times Facebook page and on YouTube.

Readers can submit questions before or during the book talk on Twitter @latimesbooks, by joining the L.A. Times Book Club Facebook group, or by emailing [email protected]

The moderator will be L.A. Times reporter Maria L. La Ganga.

Cha is the author of “Your House Will Pay,” a bestselling crime novel that confronts the legacy of the L.A. riots and shifts between 1990s and present-day Los Angeles.

“It’s a timely book that showcases two cultures and two families forced to confront injustice, enduring anger and profound loss,” says reviewer Janet Kinosian.

Cha is also the author of the Juniper Song mysteries “Follow Her Home,” “Beware Beware,” and “Dead Soon Enough.”

Ide has just published “Hi Five,” the fourth mystery in a series featuring private eye Isaiah Quintabe, known as IQ. The other books in the series are “IQ,” “Righteous,” and “Wrecked.”

“Joe Ide grew up in 1960s Los Angeles with two generations of his Japanese family in the East Adams neighborhood,” says Paula L. Woods in a Times review. “The characters and cadences of Ide’s childhood — and his self-professed love for Sherlock Holmes mysteries — have found their way into his engrossing crime series.”