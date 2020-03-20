Keiro to Conduct Forum Online, Plans to Continue with Conference

Keiro has made the following announcement regarding two upcoming events.

4/18 Caregiving Forum

To encourage social distancing best practices, Keiro’s Caregiving Forum: Introduction to Caregiving, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020 at San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, will be conducted on an online platform. We are committed to providing resources to enhance your confidence as a caregiver during this uncertain time.

Information on how to access this virtual event will be provided to previously registered attendees. For additional information about this event, please contact [email protected]

5/31 Caregiver Conference

As of today, Keiro is moving forward with plans to conduct its Caregiver Conference on Sunday, May 31, at Venice Japanese Community Center. We will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and follow the recommendations from government health officials.

Our number one priority is the health and safety of our community’s older adults, our employees, and volunteers. If the situation does not subside by May 1, we will make the determination at the time to present the content in an alternative format.