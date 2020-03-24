Kizuna Cancels Dinner, Sends Staff Home

The following message is from Stephanie Nitahara, executive director of Little Tokyo-based Kizuna.

I hope that you and your family are safe and well as we navigate these uncertain times.

The health and well-being of our community are our highest priority. As such, we are following the guidance of the public health officials, including the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, as we address the challenges presented by COVID-19 and assess our current programs and events.

Starting last week, we have taken the following measures to ensure the safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff:

We decided to cancel the dinner scheduled on May 2, 2020, at the California Science Center. Due to the rapid evolution of the situation, we have decided not to reschedule the dinner. Instead, we are focusing our efforts on serving our community to the best of our ability by creating new content to support Kizuna families. Please keep reading to see what we have planned.

To do our part in slowing the spread and flatten the curve of the virus, Kizuna staff began working remotely on March 16, 2020 and will continue to do so while the Safer at Home order is in effect.

We’ve moved all of our in-person meetings and programs to online platforms, starting with our 2020 Board Fellowship program. We hosted our first virtual session this past Monday and look forward to gathering online again next week.

We are living in an unprecedented moment, and during these times, it is essential to remain connected to our community, despite being required to distance ourselves physically. Kizuna will continue to build the next generation through education, empowerment, and engagement, but online instead of in person! We will be sharing activities, producing new videos, and providing virtual spaces for connection to give our Kizuna community opportunities to be together and invite you to join us on social media to find our latest content.

On behalf of the Kizuna staff and board, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you all of our supporters, volunteers, and participants, who are integral in allowing us to continue our work and look forward to when we’re back in the community together. We wish you and your families good health and resilience in the weeks to come.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at [email protected] or (213) 973-4465 ext. 1.

