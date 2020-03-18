Kudos to Dancers

Nikkei Socials President Shiz Nakasone (right) presented gifts to, from left, Taka Takemoto and Gary Uyehara for their untiring duty to remaining after each of the group’s events at the Nakaoka Center to clean up and clear trash in all areas. This presentation occurred at the February Valentine Dance. The next dance on April 4 has been cancelled due to consideration for members and friends in not exposing them to coronavirus, and to assist in stopping the spread of this virus. Decisions for future events will be made when dancing will be safe.

