L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival to Be Rescheduled

Little Tokyo-based Visual Communications made the following announcement on March 19.

Earlier this week, we sent our staff, interns, and volunteers home. Not to work, but to tend to their families. Their health and safety is our top priority.

In keeping with directives from our local, state, and federal health agencies, we are rescheduling the 36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF), originally slated for April 30-May 8, 2020, to later this year. We are committed to the well-being of our volunteers, artists, and audiences.

We acknowledge that this virus has been racialized and has incited hateful acts towards our communities. While we are seeing anti-Asian sentiments that perpetuate perilous narratives, Visual Communications and the Festival will continue to be a space for expression, engagement, and empowerment. We look forward to celebrating our artists and stories with you at a later time.

In this time of isolation, we plan to stay connected. We imagine that you are finding solace in viewing films and content made by our creative communities. In the new few weeks, we will be releasing some of our VC-produced classics, along with Armed With a Camera and Digital Histories films, for you to stream for free.

We also recommend supporting our previous Festival artists by watching their films that have screened at LAAPFF in the past, which you can learn more about here.

At this time, our thoughts are with our communities, especially Little Tokyo. VC’s success is closely integrated with our partnerships with local organizations, small businesses, and residents. Check out what our partners are doing to see how you can help.

If you have any immediate questions or concerns, please contact us at [email protected]

Take care and be well. As always, thank you for your unwavering support.