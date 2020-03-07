L.A. Marathon to Impact Downtown Traffic

The Los Angeles Marathon is this Sunday, March 8, starting at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 a.m. with wheelchair racers.

Check for road closures as Little Tokyo is among the neighborhoods that runners will pass as they go from the stadium to the sea. First Street will be closed from San Pedro Street to Hope Street from 4 to 10:05 a.m.; Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard from 4 to 10:20 a.m.

Further details on course closures can be found here and here.

County health officials and race organizers say they have taken steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of local, state and federal authorities, including the CDC to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the marathon,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles Marathon. “Your safety is paramount and will continue to be our top priority.”

Steps include an increased number of hand sanitizer stations and deferring entries until 2021 for any runners traveling from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran. Any runner who feels ill is asked to stay home.