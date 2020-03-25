LBJCC Announces Temporarily Closure

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center made the following announcement on March 24:

“Due to the guidance provided by the State of California, the City of Long Beach, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CD), the LBJCC has closed all of its operations.

“No groups will be meeting there until the LBJCC Board of Directors, following the advice of the entities listed above, decides that danger from the coronavirus (COVID-19) is such that operations can be restarted.

“As we try to do our part in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we remain committed to both the community that we serve and the community at large.

“We will be updating this message from time to time, so check back with us.

“In the meantime, stay home if you can and wash your hands.”

For more information, email [email protected]