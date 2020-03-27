Little Tokyo Businesses Weather COVID-19 Crisis

Masao Mike Okamoto, president of the Little Tokyo Business Association (LTBA), has issued the following statement regarding the status of Little Tokyo businesses during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“Today, the streets of Little Tokyo are quiet. A deadly and fast-moving disease is at the center of a global crisis, and our community is feeling the impact.
“Many businesses have reduced and/or modified their services while others have chosen to close temporarily. Employees are staying at home without knowing for how long or when they can go back to work. These worries are growing day by day.
“Little Tokyo has always welcomed with open arms new businesses as they joined our community while we also treasure those long-standing businesses that constitute the essence of Little Tokyo’s rich cultural heritage.
“Remarkably, approximately 30 percent of our businesses, including restaurants and grocery stores, remain open in order to serve you — a testament to the resilience and indomitable spirit of our 136-year old community. We care deeply about Little Tokyo, its history, and what it means to be a part of an incredible and unique neighborhood.
“Just as we have survived considerable challenges — the Depression of the 1930s, World War II, the economic downturn in the 1990s, and financial crisis of 2008 — we can do it again.
“We look forward to the day when Little Tokyo is once again bustling with people and activity. Until then, please do whatever it takes to protect yourself against this terrible disease and feel free to advise us if there’s anything we might be able to do to assist you. In the meantime, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow, practice social distancing, and stay at home if you can.
“When the crisis has passed, we can meet in Little Tokyo, a perfect place to celebrate.”
The following Little Tokyo businesses have stepped up to ensure that Little Tokyo and adjacent Downtown districts have access to clean, well prepared meals. There is plenty of available street parking for picking up orders, and many restaurants offer delivery options.
Aloha Café
Azay
Bad Son Tacos
Bao Hiroo
BBQ Chicken
Beard Papa
Boteaga
Café Dulce
Chinchikurin
Daikokuya
Ebisu
Edibol
Far Bar
Fugetsudo
Gazen
Hachioji Ramen
Hakata Ikkousha Ramen
Hama Sushi
Hanaichimone
Honda Izakaya
Honeymee
It’s BobaTime
JiST Café
Justice Urban Tavern
Izakaya Fu-ga
KaGaYa
Kagura
Kinjiro
Kouraku
Little Tokyo Marketplace
Manna Korean BBQ
Marugame Monzo
Marukai Market
Men Oh Tokushima Ramen
Midori Matcha
Mermaid
Mike’s Deli
Milk+T
Mitsuru Sushi and Grill
Mr. Ramen
Nijiya Msrket
Noypitz Bar & Grill
Oreno Yakiniku
Orochon Ramen
Pasta e Pasta by Allegro
Prime Pizza
Rakkan Ramen
Rice & Nori
7 Eleven Store
Shabu Shabu House
Sharp Tea
Shin Sen Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shojin
Somi Somi
Spitz
Suehiro
Sushi & Teri
Sushi Enya
Sushi Gen
Sushi Go 55
Tamon Sushi
TaNoTa Takoyaki
Teamaster Matcha Café
Teishokuya of Tokyo (T.O.T.)
Tenno Sushi
Tous Le Jours
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Twinkle Brown Sugar Tea
Yamazaki Bakery
Yapa
Zencu Sushi & Grill