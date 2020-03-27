Little Tokyo Businesses Weather COVID-19 Crisis

Masao Mike Okamoto, president of the Little Tokyo Business Association (LTBA), has issued the following statement regarding the status of Little Tokyo businesses during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, the streets of Little Tokyo are quiet. A deadly and fast-moving disease is at the center of a global crisis, and our community is feeling the impact.

“Many businesses have reduced and/or modified their services while others have chosen to close temporarily. Employees are staying at home without knowing for how long or when they can go back to work. These worries are growing day by day.

“Little Tokyo has always welcomed with open arms new businesses as they joined our community while we also treasure those long-standing businesses that constitute the essence of Little Tokyo’s rich cultural heritage.

“Remarkably, approximately 30 percent of our businesses, including restaurants and grocery stores, remain open in order to serve you — a testament to the resilience and indomitable spirit of our 136-year old community. We care deeply about Little Tokyo, its history, and what it means to be a part of an incredible and unique neighborhood.

“Just as we have survived considerable challenges — the Depression of the 1930s, World War II, the economic downturn in the 1990s, and financial crisis of 2008 — we can do it again.

“We look forward to the day when Little Tokyo is once again bustling with people and activity. Until then, please do whatever it takes to protect yourself against this terrible disease and feel free to advise us if there’s anything we might be able to do to assist you. In the meantime, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow, practice social distancing, and stay at home if you can.

“When the crisis has passed, we can meet in Little Tokyo, a perfect place to celebrate.”

The following Little Tokyo businesses have stepped up to ensure that Little Tokyo and adjacent Downtown districts have access to clean, well prepared meals. There is plenty of available street parking for picking up orders, and many restaurants offer delivery options.

Aloha Café

Azay

Bad Son Tacos

Bao Hiroo

BBQ Chicken

Beard Papa

Boteaga

Café Dulce

Chinchikurin

Daikokuya

Ebisu

Edibol

Far Bar

Fugetsudo

Gazen

Hachioji Ramen

Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

Hama Sushi

Hanaichimone

Honda Izakaya

Honeymee

It’s BobaTime

JiST Café

Justice Urban Tavern

Izakaya Fu-ga

KaGaYa

Kagura

Kinjiro

Kouraku

Little Tokyo Marketplace

Manna Korean BBQ

Marugame Monzo

Marukai Market

Men Oh Tokushima Ramen

Midori Matcha

Mermaid

Mike’s Deli

Milk+T

Mitsuru Sushi and Grill

Mr. Ramen

Nijiya Msrket

Noypitz Bar & Grill

Oreno Yakiniku

Orochon Ramen

Pasta e Pasta by Allegro

Prime Pizza

Rakkan Ramen

Rice & Nori

7 Eleven Store

Shabu Shabu House

Sharp Tea

Shin Sen Gumi Hakata Ramen

Shojin

Somi Somi

Spitz

Suehiro

Sushi & Teri

Sushi Enya

Sushi Gen

Sushi Go 55

Tamon Sushi

TaNoTa Takoyaki

Teamaster Matcha Café

Teishokuya of Tokyo (T.O.T.)

Tenno Sushi

Tous Le Jours

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

Twinkle Brown Sugar Tea

Yamazaki Bakery

Yapa

Zencu Sushi & Grill