LIttle Tokyo Ghost Town

Japanese Village Plaza in Little Tokyo was completely devoid of visitors Monday morning as health officials urged the public to maintain social isolation protocols to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Normally the area is filled with tourists and office workers.

At Little Tokyo Pharmacy in Honda Plaza, a sign says that hand sanitizer, hand soap and face masks are sold out. Among the places that were crowded were the supermarkets, including Little Tokyo Marketplace, which was filled with shoppers stocking up on essential items.

Restaurants were impacted, either switching to takeout only or shutting down altogether, as was the case with Kura, a sushi bar in Little Tokyo and Sawtelle, which will be closed at least until March 31.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo