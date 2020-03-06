Little Tokyo Towers Opens Up Wait List

Little Tokyo Towers Senior Apartments is opening its waiting list for one-bedroom apartments.

Applications will be available after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Little Tokyo Towers office.

The building provides affordable housing to independent adults aged 62 and up. All applicants must meet 50%, 60% or 80% average medium income limits with rents ranging from $1,091 to $1,567 per month. Utilities and cable TV are included.

To complete the application, you will need documents such as ID, income and asset verification, information about current housing or rental history, etc. The waiting list will remain open indefinitely, but applicants will be taken from the waiting list in order received and as units become available.

Anyone who is interested must apply in person at Little Tokyo Towers, located at 455 E Third St., Los Angeles. The application forms are in English, but bilingual Japanese-speaking assistance is available upon request at the Towers office. For more information, call (213) 622-3076.